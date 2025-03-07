They will impress not only with their appearance: top unusual dog breeds

There are several hundred dog breeds in the world, and each of them has its own uniqueness. Some breeds are well known, while others remain rare even for experienced dog handlers. Express tells you about the most interesting and less common dog breeds.

Unusual dog breeds

The Chinese Crested Dog is a decorative breed that has almost no hair, except for the paws, tail, and crown of the head. The first mention of these dogs dates back to 1686 in the book "Natural History of Staffordshire" by Robert Plot.

The Bedlington Terrier was bred to guard mining settlements in England. Due to its unusual pear-shaped head and curved body lines, this breed is very recognizable.

The Greyhound is an extremely fast dog, capable of running up to 40 miles per hour. Its natural speed makes it easy to chase down prey, whether it is a squirrel or a cat.

The Affenpinscher is a small decorative dog known by the nickname "mustachioed devil." This breed is not easy to train, but Star Wars fans often compare Affenpinschers to Ewoks.

The Afghanistan Greyhound impresses with its long, luxurious coat, but behind its graceful appearance lies a real hunter. These dogs were originally bred to hunt deer, gazelles, hares, and foxes.

