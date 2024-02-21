They are not afraid of frost: what can be planted in the garden in March

As soon as the ground thaws, you can sow the first vegetables and flowers, and plant frost-resistant fruit trees. Here's what to plant and sow in early spring.

There are certain types of plants that feel great in the ground even before the onset of heat. It is even better to plant them as soon as the ground thaws. TSN writes about this.

What to plant and sow in March

New fruit trees are apple trees, plums, pears, cherries, apricots, nuts, as well as jasmine and lilacs. In southern regions, peaches and cherries.

Treat the garden from pests before the buds swell to protect the future harvest.

Sow tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, and zucchini for seedlings for further planting in the ground.

Plant frost-resistant crops such as radishes, early carrots, peas, onions, herbs, and beets.

Flowers that are resistant to frost - snapdragons, echinacea, petunias, asters, bells, azarin.

Important nuances

Before sowing and planting, pay attention to:

Air temperature (at least +5°C)

Air and soil humidity

Lunar calendar recommendations

