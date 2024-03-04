The beauty of "silver" hair has not been hidden for a long time. However, it is important to make it a real style accent.

The secret of successful hairstyles and gray hair care was revealed by beauty experts in a commentary for shefinds. They shared tips and best ideas that will emphasize the natural beauty of gray hair.

1. Curly dark gray pixie

Star Tia Mowry demonstrates the beauty of a dark gray curly pixie that perfectly emphasizes the symmetry of the face and does not require complicated hairstyles. This style is suitable for those who are looking for an easy and stylish update.

2. Ash gray pixie with bangs on its side

Actress Jane Fonda has become a style icon for her ash-gray pixie look with bangs on the side. This look helps to emphasize the structure of the face and adds freshness.

3. Elegant black and gray pixie

Halle Berry's sophisticated haircut with a combination of black and gray hair is a great choice for those who want to highlight their gray locks. This style adds sophistication to the look and always looks stylish.

Experts advise getting regular haircuts to avoid breakage and maintain healthy hair. Regular visits to the salon every three months will help keep your hairstyle always on top.

