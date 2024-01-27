Windows will never be perfectly clean: common mistakes when cleaning glass

Shiny and clean windows are not only aesthetically pleasing but can also help make your home more energy efficient. However, if you're not careful, window cleaning can lead to scratches and other damage.

Daily video

Santeplusmag has identified six common window cleaning mistakes you should avoid.

Also read: How to make a homemade window cleaner that doesn't leave streaks

1. Washing windows on a sunny day

The sun can quickly dry out the detergent before you have time to wipe it off. This can lead to streaks and stains.

If you can't avoid cleaning your windows on a sunny day, first apply the cleaner to a small area of the window and let it sit for a while before wiping.

2. Not removing dirt and dust before washing

If you don't remove dirt and dust before cleaning, it will mix with the detergent and form a hard paste that can scratch the window.

Use a brush or handheld vacuum cleaner to remove dirt and dust first. If you have a mosquito net, remove it, then soak it in warm water and soap and scrub it. Rinse and then dry.

3. Insufficient detergent

If you do not apply enough detergent, dirt and dust will not be completely dissolved. This can result in you having to wipe the window several times, which can lead to scratches.

4. Using an old cloth to wipe the glass

An old cloth can leave lint on the window that is difficult to remove. Instead, use microfiber cloths that do not leave lint and absorb water well.

5. Use squeegees for all windows

Squeegees can be useful for cleaning large windows but they can be dangerous for window frames. If you use a squeegee on a small window, be careful not to splash water on the floor.

6. Using abrasive sponges

Abrasive sponges can scratch the window even if they are old. Use a soft cloth or sponge to avoid damaging the glass.

How to clean windows properly

To get sparkling clean windows, follow these tips.

Use a clean cloth to dust the window frame and window sills, and wipe the blinds.

If your windows need a thorough cleaning, wash them with soapy water before rinsing and drying the glass.

When the windows are dry, apply a generous amount of window cleaner, and then use a paper towel or lint-free cloth to wipe the glass from top to bottom to make it shiny.

Learn how to whiten a window frame to make it look like new.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!