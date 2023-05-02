Limiting sugar and red meat: what are the secrets of Japanese longevity?

According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, life expectancy for men is 81 years, and for women 87 years. What are the secrets of the long life of the Japanese, UaPortal found out.

Healthy eating habits

The Japanese diet is based on beans, seaweed, and fish. These are low-calorie, but very nutritious foods that reduce the risk of cancer, strokes, diabetes, and heart attack. In addition, the Japanese hardly eat sugar and red meat. Instead, their diet consists mostly of seafood, rice, tofu, soy, seaweed, and vegetables. They contain unsaturated fats, a large number of vitamins and minerals, which improve the health of the body. In addition, the Japanese eat a lot of beans, soybeans, chickpeas, peas, and lentils, which reduce the risk of stomach and breast cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, and dementia.

Video of the day

Regular consumption of fish

The Japanese eat more fish than people in other countries. Fish contains a lot of polyunsaturated fatty acids and omega-3s, which reduce the risk of prostate, pancreatic, lung, and liver cancer and are beneficial for cardiovascular health.

Read also: How to keep passion alive in marriage.

Fiber

Seaweed and fruits contain a large amount of dietary fiber, which has a beneficial effect on the gastrointestinal system and normalizes blood sugar levels.

Green tea

Green tea is one of the main drinks in the Japanese diet. In addition, the Japanese drink matcha, which contains many antioxidants and polyphenols that strengthen the immune system and prevent the development of inflammation.

High level of physical activity

Even Japanese people who work in an office and have sedentary jobs try to do a lot of sports. They are very active, walk a lot and use every free minute for physical activity.

Ikigai philosophy

According to the ikigai philosophy, you should always have a goal and a reason to enjoy life. But this is not enough, you need to always be on the move on the way to your self-realization.

We have already written about how to simplify the choice of a future profession.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!