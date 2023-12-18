Superglue alone won't be enough: How to repair torn boots

Everyone wants to have reliable, sturdy shoes that won't let you down even in bad weather. But torn boots can spoil the mood and cause injury.

In order not to carry the shoes to the cobbler, you can repair it at home with the help of ordinary baking soda, writes the site cpykami.

To do this, you need to:

Thoroughly clean and completely dry the shoes. Carefully treat the damaged area with a special agent for removing varnish. Evenly distribute baking soda over the torn place. Apply the glue directly on the baking soda. Allow the glue to dry completely.

Baking soda acts as an adhesive that helps the glue adhere better to the surface of the shoe. The baking soda also strengthens the seams and prevents them from separating.

Here are some tips on how to glue torn boots with baking soda:

Use only quality glue designed for shoe repair.

Don't go overboard with the amount of baking soda so it doesn't kill the pores of the leather.

Allow the glue to dry completely before wearing the shoes.

