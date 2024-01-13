A kitchen range hood is an indispensable tool in cooking. It helps remove grease, soot, and other harmful substances from the air. However, like any other appliance, the hood requires regular maintenance. If you do not clean the hood from grease and carbon deposits, it will quickly lose its effectiveness and may even fail.

Daily video

This is what TSN writes about.

How often to clean the hood

The frequency of hood cleaning depends on how often you cook. If you cook every day, then the hood should be cleaned weekly. If you cook less often, you can clean it once a month or even less.

How to choose a cleaning method

There are several ways to clean the range hood from grease and soot. The choice of method depends on the degree of soiling of the hood.

For medium soiling

Cleaning with baking soda

This method is one of the most effective. You will need:

10 liters of water

1/2 cup of baking soda

Put a pot of water on the stove. Add baking soda and bring to a boil. Then put the hood rack into the pot and cook for 30 minutes. Afterwards, wipe the grill thoroughly with a stiff, non-metallic brush.

Cleaning with vinegar

Vinegar is also an effective tool for cleaning grease and carbon deposits. To implement it, you will need:

9% vinegar

a plastic bag

Wipe the hood grill with a sponge dipped in vinegar. Then wrap the grill in a plastic bag and leave it for 15 minutes. After that, wipe the grill with a stiff non-metallic brush.

Read also: Top 5 effective ways to clean kitchen cabinets from grease and dirt

For heavy soiling

Cleaning with citric acid

Citric acid also breaks down grease and carbon deposits. You will need:

3 tbsp of citric acid

1 liter of water

Dissolve the citric acid in water. Then immerse the hood grill in the solution and leave it for several hours. Then wipe the grill with a stiff, non-metallic brush.

Cleaning with specialized products

There are many specialized range hood cleaners on the market. These products are effective and easy to use. To use them, all you need to do is apply the product to the hood grill, leave it on for a while, and then rinse with water.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to clean the hood.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!