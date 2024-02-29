Cleansing, masks and peeling: how to prepare your skin for spring

Spring is on the way! After the winter doldrums, you need to restore a healthy glow and tenderness to your face as soon as possible. Three simple procedures that can be done in any beauty salon or even at home will help you do this. They will refresh and renew the skin. UNIAN writes about it.

Peeling

In winter, this procedure is not recommended due to the frost. But when it's warm outside and frost is no longer expected, it's time to get rid of old skin cells and restore a healthy color. Scrubs will improve blood circulation, give a blush, clear acne, and smooth wrinkles. It is also a pleasant relaxation to music while the world is waiting!

Alginate mask

This mask is suitable for dry skin. Alginate is a useful extract from red and brown algae. Mixing them with water, you get a gel that forms a protective film. After the first procedure, the skin will become more moisturized, elasticity will return, and wrinkles will begin to disappear.

Deep cleansing

This effect is produced by peeling with pyruvic acid. It penetrates the deeper layers of the skin, rejuvenating and regenerating it. It also helps to get rid of acne due to its antiseptic effect. Therefore, it is recommended for those who suffer from seborrhea.

So, with the approach of heat, it's time to renew your skin!

