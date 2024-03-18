We're used to using bell peppers in a variety of dishes. However, peeling it is a separate pleasure.

But there is one method that will help you do it in a few seconds. Few people know that you should pour boiling water over it before cooking. Telegraph writes about it.

Why bell peppers should be scalded with boiling water

It turns out that this trick makes the process easier and improves the taste of the dish, especially if you plan to stuff it later. Thanks to this simple trick, bell pepper dishes will sparkle with new colors. That's because the vegetables will become softer, more flavorful and tender.

For this trick, you will need a small amount of boiling water and table salt. Pour boiling water into a deep container and dissolve one teaspoon of salt in it.

Dip the peppers to be cooked into the mixture and leave them in the water for at least 5 minutes - after this time, the vegetables will become soft and elastic. The flesh will get rid of the unpleasant bitterness, and it will be easier to stuff the peppers.

If you need to peel bell peppers easily, you can leave the vegetables in boiling water for 10 minutes. Then the peppers will become even more delicate, just melting in your mouth.

