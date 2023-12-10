Very bad idea: Why you shouldn't plant a Christmas tree or pine tree in your yard

There is a belief that certain types of trees should not be planted near houses. However, these views are often based on myths rather than scientific evidence. For example, some people claim that pine and fir trees have negative energy. Let's break this down in detail.

Daily video

One of the main reasons why it is recommended to refrain from planting spruce and pine trees near houses is that the roots of these trees can cause damage to the foundation, writes prostoway. However, this does not concern the energy of the trees themselves, but the structure of their root system. If you choose the right planting site and take into account the potential problems, these trees can be grown even near houses.

Read also: Scientist answered what kind of Christmas tree is more ecological: artificial or natural

It should be noted that spruce and pine trees have excellent energy, capable of cleaning the air from pollution and enriching it with oxygen. Such trees can become an excellent element of landscape design, complementing not only the aesthetic appearance, but also contributing to the health of residents.

It is important to consider that coniferous trees, such as spruce and pine, can grow quite large and dense, forming a dense shade. This can make it difficult for other plants to grow nearby. However, this is an issue with plant selection in the garden and can be resolved by careful landscape planning.

So, while there are certain aspects to consider when planting conifers near homes, you should not fear these species because of mythical beliefs. With the right approach and following the recommendations, spruce and pine can beautify your garden and even bring health and environmental benefits.

Recall, we have already written what kind of Christmas tree you should not choose.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!