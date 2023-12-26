Cocoa is a delicious and flavorful drink that is loved by people of all ages. But few people know that it also has many beneficial properties, especially for older people.

However, like any other product, cocoa has some contraindications, TSN writes. It should not be consumed by people who are intolerant to caffeine, as well as people with stomach or duodenal ulcers, liver or gallbladder disease, arrhythmia, or high blood pressure. The daily cocoa intake for adults is 20-30 grams.

Due to its high antioxidant content, cocoa helps:

Reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease and stroke;

Reduce the level of "bad" cholesterol in the blood;

Normalize blood sugar levels;

Prevent the development of cancer;

Improve brain function and memory;

Strengthen the immune system;

Improve skin condition.

Cocoa also contains magnesium, which is essential for heart, nervous system, and muscle health.

Here are some specific examples of how cocoa can help older adults:

Strengthening the heart and blood vessels. Cocoa helps to lower the level of "bad" cholesterol in the blood, which reduces the risk of atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease.

Reducing the risk of developing cancer. Antioxidants contained in cocoa help protect cells from damage that can lead to cancer.

Improving brain function. Cocoa improves blood flow to the brain, which can help improve memory, concentration, and other cognitive functions.

Strengthening the immune system. Cocoa contains antioxidants that help protect the body from infections.

Improving skin condition. The antioxidants in cocoa help protect the skin from free radicals that can lead to premature skin aging.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

