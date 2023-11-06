In the fall, gardeners are actively preparing perennials for wintering. However, you need to take care now to prevent slugs and snails from attacking your crops in the spring.

Experts advise treating places where slugs or their eggs can overwinter with insecticides. In particular, this applies to places where slugs or snails can actively breed. These pests lay their eggs in the fall, hiding them in cracks or damp shelters. Slugs and snails can also lay their eggs in the upper layers of the soil.

In particular, you can use an insecticide that is toxic to mollusks. The granules are scattered on the soil surface in places where slugs accumulate. There are substances that are diluted with water, and then this solution is used to water the places where you notice the accumulation of pests.

Ways to deal with slugs

In addition to treating the garden with special products, you can also use traditional methods of slug control. For example, scatter chalk, apple peels, wormwood or horsetail sprigs on the soil surface. Slugs do not like these substances and avoid them.

Effective folk remedies against slugs

It is recommended to use coffee grounds against slugs - slugs and snails hate coffee. And coffee grounds also add nutrients to your soil.

Eggshells are an extremely effective option if you spread them out as a barrier ring around the plants. You can also use crushed sea shells. These products have sharp edges that injure snails and slugs when they try to crawl over them. The shells will eventually break down and add nutrients to your soil.

Recycled wool waste, which is a byproduct of the wool production process, is sold in pellets. You can scatter them around your plants and create a barrier. These pellets swell and become an irritant for slugs and snails. These granules decompose over time and serve as food for plants.

For example, the parasitic nematode Phasmarhabditishermaphrodit is a biological "killer" of slugs and snails. A nematode is a type of microscopic worm. You just need to water the garden with a solution of water and nematodes. Nematodes penetrate slugs, infect them and kill them.

