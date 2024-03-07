Two powerful magnetic storms are expected to hit the Earth by mid-March 2024. This will be followed by a period of calm. Geomagnetic strikes will resume at the end of the month.

Daily video

This is based on a preliminary forecast by the Meteoagent Center. According to the schedule, on March 8, a four-point storm will hit the Earth (orange level of danger), and on March 9, the storm should be expected to intensify to 5 points (red level).

When are the magnetic storms of 2024?

Why magnetic storms occur

Magnetic storms occur due to changes in the Earth's magnetic field, usually caused by the solar wind or solar explosions. When the solar wind collides with the Earth's magnetosphere, it can produce discharges of energy that cause magnetic storms. These storms can have a variety of effects on Earth, including the northern and southern lights (a phenomenon where the Earth's atmosphere is illuminated by the interaction of the solar wind with the magnetosphere), and can also affect magnetic compasses and communication systems.

How magnetic storms affect the human body

Some studies point to the possibility that intense magnetic storms can affect human physical and mental health. For example, some people may experience headaches, stress, or agitation during magnetic storms.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!