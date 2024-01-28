The forecast of magnetic storms for the end of January has been updated: what to expect

Magnetic (geomagnetic) storms are short-term disturbances of the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. They are caused by flares of radiation and charged particles emitted by the Sun.

Today, January 28, a four-point storm is expected. It will reach the "orange level" of danger. And tomorrow, January 29, the Earth's geomagnetic field will be calm. The strength of the shocks will not exceed the "green level," meaning that the magnetic storms will be hardly noticeable to weather-dependent people and people with chronic diseases, Meteoagent reports.

In February, dangerous storms are expected to occur on the 18th and 19th.

How magnetic storms affect the human body

Geomagnetic storms can cause the following symptoms:

Changes in blood pressure.

Difficulty breathing.

Arrhythmia.

Headache.

Nausea.

Heart palpitations.

Joint aches and pains.

Depression.

Sleep disturbance.

What to do during magnetic storms:

During a magnetic storm, it is better to avoid intense physical activity so as not to overload the heart.

Drink plenty of water. Magnetic storms can lead to dehydration, so it is important to drink enough water to maintain water balance in the body.

Eat foods rich in magnesium. Magnesium helps the body withstand the effects of a magnetic storm. Foods rich in magnesium include nuts, seeds, dried fruits, legumes, and green leafy vegetables.

Use sedatives. If you feel unwell, you can take sedatives such as valerian, lemon balm, and motherwort.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

