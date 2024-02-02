A dangerous magnetic storm with a magnitude of 4 is expected to hit the Earth by the end of the week. The geomagnetic storm is forecast for Sunday, February 4.

According to Meteoagent, the next magnetic storm will be more powerful and will last for two days. February 18 and 19 will be dangerous. A storm of K-index 5 (high solar storm activity) is forecast. A second strike may occur on February 26.

Forecast of magnetic storms for February 2024

February 4 - magnetic storm with K-index 4 (medium activity)

February 5-16 - K-index 2 (low activity)

February 17 - K-index 3 (low activity)

February 18 - K-index 5 (high activity of the solar storm)

February 19 - K-index 5

February 26 - K-index 4 (average solar storm activity)

How a magnetic storm affects a person:

deterioration of mood

loss of strength

headache

sleep disturbance

depressive state

blood pressure surges.

Some people experience joint aches and pains, and chronic diseases are exacerbated. Weather addicts become inattentive, conflicted, and restless.

What to do when there are magnetic storms

Do not overwork yourself on the eve of a magnetic storm. To reduce the negative impact of the storm on the body, limit intense physical activity, get more rest, walk in the fresh air, and ensure adequate sleep. Eat a healthy diet: eat fish, vegetables, cereals, and drink more water.

Avoid drinking coffee, alcohol, and smoking. Do not be stressed, avoid conflict situations. Do not take on work that requires concentration and attention. Limit your driving trips.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

