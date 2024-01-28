Of course, a diet consisting of fat-burning foods plays a key role in weight loss. However research shows that meal timing also has a significant impact on your metabolism and hunger throughout the day.

Daily video

Following a meal plan isn't just about losing weight, it's also about overall health and well-being. Listen to your body and eat when you feel hungry. Balance your diet and lead an active lifestyle.

Here are the optimal times for the three main meals:

Breakfast: 7:00 - 7:11 a.m.

7:00 - 7:11 a.m. Lunch: 12:38 a.m.

12:38 a.m. Dinner: 6:00 - 6:14 p.m.

Why this time?

Breakfast: Eating an early breakfast kick-starts your metabolism after sleep, gives you energy for the first half of the day, and helps control your appetite.

Lunch: Eating at this time provides you with energy throughout the day and prevents you from overeating in the evening.

Eating at this time provides you with energy throughout the day and prevents you from overeating in the evening. Dinner: Eating an early dinner gives your body time to digest food before bed, which improves sleep quality and prevents fat storage.

As for snacks:

Best times: 11:01 a.m., 3:14 p.m., and 9:31 p.m. - when you may feel slightly hungry.

11:01 a.m., 3:14 p.m., and 9:31 p.m. - when you may feel slightly hungry. Recommended snacks: Foods rich in fiber and protein to keep you feeling full longer.

What to do if you are a night owl?

Eat breakfast no later than an hour after waking up.

Spread your meals throughout the day to conserve energy.

Try to follow a regular diet if your lifestyle allows it.

It is not recommended to skip meals, as this can lead to overeating and metabolic disorders, and to eat late in the evening, as this can negatively affect your sleep.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!