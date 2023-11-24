Sausages are a popular product, and they can have different casings, such as natural, collagen, cellulose, or polyamide. Let's take a look at how to interact with these casings and whether some of them are safe to eat.

According to Greenpost.ua, natural and edible collagen casings used for sausages usually do not need to be cleaned before cooking. They are safe to consume and can be consumed with sausages.

In the case of other types of casing, such as cellulose or polyamide, removal before cooking is not necessary. However, after cooking, it may be difficult to remove the casing, as it may "stick" to the sausage due to the high temperature of the product. It is more convenient to remove them before cooking, as these casings are intended for storage, not for the cooking process.

Transparent films can stick to the sausage after cooking, making it difficult to remove. It is recommended to pour cold water over them and remove them immediately to avoid any misunderstandings with the meat.

