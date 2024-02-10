Water heater owners dream of one thing: long and uninterrupted operation of the device. In addition to following the operating instructions, a simple but effective procedure comes to their aid: draining water. Draining the boiler regularly has a number of advantages.

Why you should drain the water from the boiler:

Extends the service life. Scale and sediment that accumulate have a detrimental effect on the operation of the device. Draining the water minimizes their formation, thereby extending the life of the boiler.

Increases efficiency. Scale significantly reduces heat transfer, which leads to increased energy consumption. Draining and cleaning the boiler makes it more economical.

Prevents breakdowns. The accumulation of sediment can lead to leaks, damage to the heating elements and other unpleasant consequences. Regular water draining minimizes the risk of such problems.

How often should it be done?

Experts recommend draining boiler at least once a year. However, the frequency may vary depending on several factors:

Intensity of use. The more often the water heater is used, the faster sediment accumulates in it.

Tank volume. The larger it is, the more sediment can accumulate in it.

Water hardness. In areas with hard water, it is recommended to drain and rinse the boiler every 4-6 months.

Age. Over time, the need for cleaning becomes more frequent.

Signs that indicate an urgent need for cleaning:

Rusty water from the tap.

Unusual sounds like popping, rumbling, knocking (may be caused by sediment accumulation).

Unusual sounds like popping, rumbling, knocking (may be caused by sediment accumulation).

Unstable water temperature. The water does not heat up to the desired level or heats up unevenly.

Increased heating time.

Leakage.

Reduced water pressure.

Draining the water from the boiler is not difficult!

It does not require any special knowledge or skills. By following the operating instructions for your water heater, you can easily carry out this procedure.

