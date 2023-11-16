A washing machine is an indispensable assistant in the household. However, like any other appliance, it needs regular maintenance and cleaning. This will help it work more efficiently and last longer.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to clean your washing machine is to use salt. Salt has disinfectant properties that help remove scale, dirt, and bacteria from the drum and other parts of the washing machine, Sante Plus writes.

It is noted that adding salt to the washing machine not only guarantees the cleanliness of the appliance but also allows you to "wash your clothes perfectly."

The publication writes that salt can remove stains, whiten clothes, and deodorize them. Salt can also preserve the brightness of colors during washing.

"Salt crystals, consisting mainly of sodium chloride, can whiten clothes and remove stubborn grease stains. However, this product is only effective on recent stains: leave it in for half an hour and you will see the grease disappear," says Sante Plus.

Salt can also remove yellow sweat stains. You need to moisten the dirty spots and pour salt on top. Leave it for 30 minutes and then rub the stains. If they do not wash off, put the clothes in a bowl of hot water and add 3 tablespoons of coarse salt, soak for an hour. Rinse the clothes and machine wash them as usual.

Experts advise that if the stains are too stubborn, try adding lemon juice or baking soda to the salt.

Cleaning the washing machine with salt and vinegar

This method will remove limescale and mold from the machine. When you turn on the appliance for a high-temperature wash, add 100 ml of vinegar and two tablespoons of salt.

