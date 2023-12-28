All it takes is water: how to turn sour tangerines into sweet ones in minutes

It's not always possible to guess whether the tangerines you buy will be sweet, or whether their sour flavor will make your eye twitch.

However, even if you encounter the second option, you should not be upset - quite an original way, thanks to which citrus fruits will resemble the taste of honey, writes Garden Firenews.

To do this, you need to destroy the acid in tangerines, and you can do this by exposing the fruit to high temperatures.

Of course, you can place tangerines on the windowsill under the sun - in such conditions they will need about 2-3 days to ripen.

The second method is to soak the tangerines in warm water (approximately 40°C) for 10-15 minutes. After that, the tangerines should be placed in cold water. This procedure will also help to break down the acid and make the tangerines sweet.

Both methods are effective, but the second one is faster and more practical. It is especially relevant in winter, when it is not always possible to leave tangerines in the sun.

