Oleksandr Zavitnevych, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP from the Servant of the People party, commented on the new draft law on mobilization. According to him, the document lacks a provision on rotation.

Daily video

Zavitnevych said this in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine. He added that MPs are likely to propose this provision in amendments to the bill between the first and second readings.

In his opinion, it is also difficult to agree with the draft law's proposal to mobilize convicts.

"I would not mobilize convicts. This is my personal opinion. I am against it. Why? In the 50s of the last century, when former prisoners who had served their sentences joined the USSR Armed Forces, many military men say that was when the "hazing" began," the committee chairman said.

Zavitnevych added that the military is also against such a provision in the law. At the same time, it is positive that the legislation proposes to introduce a provision stating that persons with disabilities are not subject to military service during mobilization.

Among the advantages of the draft law, the committee chairman noted the provision on the right to discharge from military service of servicemen released from captivity if they did not wish to serve further.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!