New trend in TikTok: can you really 'tan' by eating carrots

A new trend has become popular in social networks - "tanning" from carrots. TikTok users eat a lot of carrots and then show videos of how the skin color has changed without UV light.

Edition IFLScience decided to understand whether such experiments are safe and, whether it is worth the risk and consume a lot of carrots to change the skin color to a darker one. Nutrition experts warn that this trend can be dangerous.

Carrots contain beta-carotene, the pigment that gives them their characteristic color. For humans, the daily norm is more than 30 mg/day. If it is exceeded, you may develop carotenoderma - that is, yellow coloration of the skin.

"Carotenoderma gives your skin a yellow-orange pigment that is not the same color you would get after a tan," noted nutritionist Emily Burch and professor of public health and wellness Lauren Ball.

Carotenoderma typically occurs in young children and infants. Occasionally, it affects adults, though usually in exceptional circumstances.

For example, a 47-year-old man once sought help from doctors because of mild abdominal pain and yellow-orange skin coloration. They found that his colon was congested with wheel masses, and he also had elevated liver enzymes.

The patient reported eating up to three pounds of carrots per week as he was on a diet.

Experts added that the change in the color of your skin should be a cause for concern, and that you can "carrot tan" can be confused with jaundice. However, experts say carotenoderma is usually harmless. It can be "treated" by stopping carrot consumption.

Nutritionist Emily Birch added: It is impossible to get an overdose of vitamin A by eating carrots alone (they contain the precursor to vitamin A, not the active version), but there is evidence that carotene supplements increase the risk of lung cancer in smokers and ex-smokers.

Consuming carrots can be healthy, but it's important not to overdo it. Three carrots a day is a safe amount for most people. If you notice that your skin is starting to turn yellow, try reducing your carrot intake.

