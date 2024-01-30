Women over 50 are better off wearing natural gold and silver or expensive costume jewelry. Cheap, massive accessories look pointless on grown-up women.

Even the best image can be spoiled by unsuccessfully selected jewelry. Radiotrek will tell you how not to make a mistake.

Avoid cheap, massive accessories

Massive plastic or metal jewelry made of cheap materials look pointless and cheap on adult women. They can give an image of vulgarity and tastelessness.

Choose natural gold and silver

Natural gold and silver are the best choice for women over 50. These materials look expensive and stylish, emphasize the elegance and status of a woman.

Expensive quality costume jewelry is allowed

If you can not afford natural jewelry, you can choose expensive quality costume jewelry. It is made of high quality materials and has a good look.

Do not wear jewelry sets

Jewelry sets consisting of earrings, necklace and bracelet often look too boring and monotonous. If you want to wear several pieces of jewelry, it is better to choose them separately so that they harmonize with each other.

Add a light accent to the set

To make the image more interesting and expressive, you can add a light accent to the set of jewelry, for example, a beautiful brooch or a necklace of pearls.

