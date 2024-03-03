A tasty snack can be healthy and economical. You can replace unhealthy store-bought snacks with something healthier.

Try making homemade croutons with a simple recipe that will be quite economical and tasty. It was shared on the Simply-delicious channel on youtube.com

Ingredients:

1/2 loaf of bread (white or your choice)

3 tablespoons of oil

a teaspoon of smoked paprika

a teaspoon of dried garlic

Salt – to taste

How to make homemade garlic croutons:

Prepare the bread, and cut it into small pieces of the desired shape. If you want, cut off the crust. Preheat the oven to 170 degrees. Place the prepared bread slices on a baking sheet and dry them in the oven for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the dressing. Mix the oil with smoked paprika, dried garlic, and salt to your liking. After the croutons are dry, combine them with the dressing and mix well. Return the mixture to the baking parchment and cook in the oven for another 15-20 minutes at the same temperature.

If desired, the croutons can be dried on a dry frying pan.

