Never dry: How to care for your indoor ficus

Ficus is a popular indoor plant that can become a real decoration of any interior. However, in order for a ficus to grow and develop well, it needs to be properly cared for.

Following these simple tips, you will be able to grow a healthy and beautiful ficus, which will please you for many years.

Here are some tips that will help you avoid your ficus from withering away:

Choosing the right variety and pot

Before you choose a ficus, you need to decide on the variety. Varieties such as Ficus Benjamina, Robusta and Elastica are suitable for indoor growing. They are not only beautiful, but also unpretentious in care.

The pot for ficus should be with holes for drainage to avoid stagnant water. It is better to choose a clay pot, better transmitting air and moisture.

Proper watering

Ficus does not like overdrying or overwatering. It should be watered when the top layer of soil dries to 2-3 cm.

It is also important to periodically spray the leaves of the ficus, especially during the heating period. This will help the plant to moisturize the air and avoid burns.

Light and heat

Ficus likes bright but diffused light. Direct sunlight can burn its leaves.

In winter, when the daylight hours are short, you can use a phytolamp for additional light.

The air temperature for ficus should be within 18-25 degrees Celsius. The plant does not tolerate sharp temperature changes and cold.

Attention and communication

Ficus is very sensitive to positive energy. Do not hesitate to talk to the plant, from time to time gift it with thanks and kind words.

Some people believe that this promotes the growth and development of the ficus. Whether it makes scientific sense or not, but this approach adds a special magic to the care of the plant.

