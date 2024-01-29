Avocados are not only fashionable but also very healthy. It can be used to make salads, sandwiches, sauces, and other delicious dishes.

But before creating culinary masterpieces, avocados need to be properly peeled. Many people are afraid of this process, considering it difficult. But don't worry! Thanks to a TikTok life hack from kyleandjackieo, you can peel an avocado easily and quickly.

How to choose a ripe avocado:

A ripe avocado should be soft and firm.

The skin of a ripe fruit should be dark.

If the avocado is too hard, it will be difficult to cut.

How to cut an avocado:

Take a sharp knife and cut the avocado in half along the pit. Twist the avocado halves around the pit to separate it. Take a half and cut a slice as shown in the video. Gently peel off the skin with your hands.

