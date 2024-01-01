Never throw it away: when to harvest grain after sowing and what to do with it

On New Year's Eve in Ukraine, it is customary to sow grain: boys or young men with different mixed grains (rye, wheat, millet, peas, barley) go from house to house to sow and wish the New Year.

Sowing grain on January 1 symbolizes the attraction of wealth, goodness, and health. During the sowing, people say: "For good luck, for health, and for the New Year, so that you will have better crops than last year - rye, wheat, and all kinds of arable land. God bless!", reports patriyarkhat.org.ua.

The hosts of the house should either invite the sowers to the table or put money, sweets, or goodies in their bags.

Since ancient times, it has been customary to collect the grain that the sowers scattered. Some of it was left for sowing the fields, and some was thrown to the chickens to help them lay and breed well.

Sometimes they also left some grain for the cows when they calved. And peas were stored until spring. In the spring, when the goslings hatched, they were fed with these peas to help them grow big.

"The bird must eat the seed because the egg contains the germ of life, just like the grain. The bird's egg contains solar power, which is kind and favorable to humans," the message says.

It is believed that sowing grain brings happiness to the house for the whole year. Therefore, grain should not be thrown away, but should be collected and stored until the next year.

The grain that was scattered by the sowers has a special power. It is a symbol of fertility and prosperity. It can be fed to cattle to make them healthy and fertile. Grain can also be used for various rituals, for example, to remove the evil eye or to attract good luck.

