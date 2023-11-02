Condensation on kitchen windows can be caused by the temperature difference between the warm air in the room and the cold air outside. When warm air meets cold air, it condenses to form water droplets.

Frequent condensation can lead to mold on the window frames and sill. To avoid this, you need to make it a habit to open the window for ventilation while cooking, Mirror writes.

If you have old windows that do not have a window or do not open, you can install thermal insulation on them. This will help reduce the temperature difference between the warm air in the room and the cold air outside.

Don't forget to turn on the hood to absorb the vapors from the cookware.

Similarly, you should always open the window after taking a shower or bath and leave it open for at least 10 minutes with the door closed to remove excess moisture. It is also advisable to wipe the windows dry from condensation every morning to get rid of excess moisture and prevent mold.

It is worth mentioning that some indoor plants can be a good natural way to reduce the level of moisture in the air, creating a less favorable environment for mold.

