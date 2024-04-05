Delicate Madeleine cookies: perfect for tea

Delicate cookies in the form of cute shells, which in taste and texture resemble a biscuit. Soft, tasty, with a slight aroma of lemon and a hint of honey. Perfect for tea!

YOU WILL NEED:

50 g of honey

200 g of flour

100 g of sugar

60 ml of milk

3 eggs (150 g)

10 g of baking powder

200 g of butter (fudge)

zest of one lemon

vanilla pod

HOW TO PREPARE IT?

Step 1

To prepare Madeleine cookies, beat the softened butter (fondant) with sugar with a mixer or a hand whisk for several minutes.

Step 2

Add eggs, warm milk, and honey to the whipped fudge that has brightened.

Step 3

Then mix flour with baking powder, vanilla seeds, lemon peel, and salt.

Step 4

Using a pastry bag or a spoon, put the dough in a Madeleine mold and bake at a temperature of 170°C for 8 to 20 minutes. If you have silicone molds, you don't need to grease them, because the dough itself has a large amount of butter. Be careful when baking, because the honey in the baking, getting into the oven, will very quickly turn the madeleines golden.

The classic form of Madeleine cookie is made in the form of shell flaps. I don't think anything bad will happen if you make these cookies in any other small shape.

Step 5

Bon appetit!