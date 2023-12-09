Neurologist told how much time it's safe for kids to spend with a smartphone in their hands

Teens who use a smartphone for more than 4 hours a day have a higher risk of negative mental health outcomes such as stress, suicidal ideation and substance use.

Daily video

The study, conducted by a team of South Korean researchers, analyzed data on more than 50,000 teens who participated in an ongoing survey, Newsweek writes.

Researchers found that the percentage of teens in the study who used a smartphone for more than 2 hours a day in 2020 was more than 85 percent, up from about 64 percent in 2017.

Read also: Why your phone can explode and how to avoid it: tips that will save your life

The study found that adverse health effects were noticeable in those who used a smartphone for more than 4 hours a day. Such teens were noticed to have:

30% higher stress levels

20% higher rates of suicidal ideation.

15% higher rates of substance use.

Teens who used smartphones for 2-4 hours a day did not show an increase in adverse health effects compared to those who did not use them, with the exception of excessive smartphone addiction. Finally, teens who used smartphones for only 1-2 hours a day actually experienced fewer problems than those who did not use them at all.

The study authors note that a cause-and-effect relationship between smartphone use and adverse health outcomes has not been demonstrated, but the results suggest that smartphone use beyond certain levels can "significantly" affect health outcomes.

They also say the study will provide useful information for setting smartphone usage guidelines for teens and young adults.

Smartphone usage guidelines for teens

Based on the results of the study, the researchers recommend that teens:

Limit smartphone use to 4 hours a day.

Focus on the positive aspects of smartphone use, such as socializing with peers and learning.

Create a balance between smartphone use and other activities such as sports, socializing with friends and family, and relaxing.

Earlier, experts called the main rule of charging a smartphone, which will help not to "kill" the battery.

If you want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!