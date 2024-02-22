Incredibly juicy: how to cook chicken fillet correctly

Chicken fillet is a versatile product that can be prepared for every taste. However, it often turns out to be dry, which spoils all the pleasure of the dish. Fortunately, there is a simple secret to making chicken juicy and flavorful: marinating.

Daily video

Thanks to this simple recipe by Alexander Ogorodnikov, you can cook juicy and flavorful chicken fillets that will become a real decoration of your table.

Read also: Perfect for lunch: a recipe for light corn soup

Ingredients:

1 kg of chicken fillet

1 liter of water

50 g of salt

50 g of sugar

1 onion

1 clove of garlic

2 bay leaves

10 black peppercorns

1 sprig of rosemary

1 sprig of thyme

Preparation:

Combine water, salt, sugar, chopped onion, chopped garlic, pepper, bay leaf, rosemary, and thyme in a saucepan. Bring the marinade to a boil and then cool completely. Pour the strained marinade over the chicken and refrigerate for 5-7 hours. Remove the fillets from the marinade and pat dry with a paper towel. Fry in a frying pan with oil until golden brown. Finish in the oven or on the grill.

Tip:

For a more intense flavor, you can add other spices and herbs to the marinade, such as paprika, turmeric, oregano, or basil.

The marinating time can vary from 2 hours to a day. The longer the fillet is marinated, the more juicy it will be.

Do not overcook the chicken fillet to prevent it from becoming dry.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for a quick pita pie.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!