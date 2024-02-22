Incredibly juicy: how to cook chicken fillet correctly
Chicken fillet is a versatile product that can be prepared for every taste. However, it often turns out to be dry, which spoils all the pleasure of the dish. Fortunately, there is a simple secret to making chicken juicy and flavorful: marinating.
Thanks to this simple recipe by Alexander Ogorodnikov, you can cook juicy and flavorful chicken fillets that will become a real decoration of your table.
Ingredients:
- 1 kg of chicken fillet
- 1 liter of water
- 50 g of salt
- 50 g of sugar
- 1 onion
- 1 clove of garlic
- 2 bay leaves
- 10 black peppercorns
- 1 sprig of rosemary
- 1 sprig of thyme
Preparation:
- Combine water, salt, sugar, chopped onion, chopped garlic, pepper, bay leaf, rosemary, and thyme in a saucepan.
- Bring the marinade to a boil and then cool completely.
- Pour the strained marinade over the chicken and refrigerate for 5-7 hours.
- Remove the fillets from the marinade and pat dry with a paper towel.
- Fry in a frying pan with oil until golden brown.
- Finish in the oven or on the grill.
Tip:
- For a more intense flavor, you can add other spices and herbs to the marinade, such as paprika, turmeric, oregano, or basil.
- The marinating time can vary from 2 hours to a day. The longer the fillet is marinated, the more juicy it will be.
- Do not overcook the chicken fillet to prevent it from becoming dry.
