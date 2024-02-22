eng
Українська
Русский
Recipes

Incredibly juicy: how to cook chicken fillet correctly

Ihor Romanko

How to cook chicken to keep it juicy

Chicken fillet is a versatile product that can be prepared for every taste. However, it often turns out to be dry, which spoils all the pleasure of the dish. Fortunately, there is a simple secret to making chicken juicy and flavorful: marinating.

Thanks to this simple recipe by Alexander Ogorodnikov, you can cook juicy and flavorful chicken fillets that will become a real decoration of your table.

Read also: Perfect for lunch: a recipe for light corn soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 kg of chicken fillet
  • 1 liter of water
  • 50 g of salt
  • 50 g of sugar
  • 1 onion
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 10 black peppercorns
  • 1 sprig of rosemary
  • 1 sprig of thyme

Preparation:

  1. Combine water, salt, sugar, chopped onion, chopped garlic, pepper, bay leaf, rosemary, and thyme in a saucepan.
  2. Bring the marinade to a boil and then cool completely.
  3. Pour the strained marinade over the chicken and refrigerate for 5-7 hours.
  4. Remove the fillets from the marinade and pat dry with a paper towel.
  5. Fry in a frying pan with oil until golden brown.
  6. Finish in the oven or on the grill.

Tip:

  • For a more intense flavor, you can add other spices and herbs to the marinade, such as paprika, turmeric, oregano, or basil.
  • The marinating time can vary from 2 hours to a day. The longer the fillet is marinated, the more juicy it will be.
  • Do not overcook the chicken fillet to prevent it from becoming dry.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for a quick pita pie.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!

RecipesLifehacks