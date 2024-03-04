Incredibly simple and delicious: how to bake ribs in a jar for dinner

Do you want to cook a delicious and satisfying dinner without any hassle? Then this recipe for pork ribs in the oven is definitely for you! All you need is a few simple ingredients and a glass jar.

Daily video

The secret of this recipe from the noviydoctor website is that the meat is cooked in its juice, which makes it incredibly juicy. And the potatoes baked with butter will be the perfect side dish.

Ingredients:

Pork ribs – 500 g

Onion – 1 pc

Potatoes – 4 pcs

Butter – 40 g

Salt, pepper, and spices – to taste

Preparation:

Cut the ribs into pieces, season with salt, and pepper, then add your favorite spices. Add the chopped onion to the ribs, mix thoroughly, and lightly crush with your hands. Put the meat in a glass jar, cover with foil, and place on a baking sheet. Peel the potatoes, cut them in half, add a piece of butter to each half, and wrap them in foil. Place the potatoes around the can of meat. Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 2.5 hours. Take out of the oven, let the meat sit for 10-15 minutes, and serve.

Enjoy!

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!