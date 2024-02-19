Incredible deliciousness from 3 ingredients: recipe for Spanish-style hot chocolate

In Spain, chocolate has a rich history that deserves a separate conversation. Today, Spaniards often eat hot chocolate for breakfast.

All over the country there are establishments where you can enjoy this drink - chocolate cafes. Here they serve chocolate caliente, as well as a variety of pastries to it. About it writes Shuba.

Ingredients:

2 cups of 2.5% milk

1/2 tsp. cornstarch

120 g milk chocolate

Instructions:

Pour the milk into a saucepan and add the cornstarch. Whisk thoroughly until the starch dissolves. Heat the milk over medium heat until it comes to a boil around the edges of the saucepan. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the chocolate. Stir until completely melted. If the milk cools too quickly, place the saucepan over low heat to melt the chocolate completely. Turn the saucepan to medium heat and stir until the mixture begins to boil. When the chocolate mixture thickens, remove from heat. Pour the drink into cups and serve hot.

