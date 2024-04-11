The incredible value of fish caviar: it costs little, but the benefits are top

This is what caviar looks like.

Fish offal is an extremely nutritious food, and caviar is almost a superfood.

First, I will give a purely technical statement. 2 tablespoons of caviar ALREADY contains about 250% of the daily norm of vitamin B12, indispensable for the nervous system, and antioxidant selenium 30-50 mg, which is enough to support thyroid function and cope with environmental stress. Of course, up to 800 mg and 1,080 mg of DHA/EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, which we look for in diets.

Now to the point. Caviar without refined oil is extremely difficult to find. This is a fragile substance from the point of view of biological safety. Therefore, if the jar – yes, salt, preservative, refining. If you steam with pure history/freezing. There is freezing of already salted grains.

Here – fresh-frozen cod caviar still on the ships. It costs a little. The value is top.

Salt – for 200 g of eggs that have been cleaned from the films in a minute, 2 tbsp and 30 ml of olive oil. Mix From 6 to 20 hours.

I leave part of it raw, in an omelette. Like okonomiyaki. Just a scramble with an egg and chopped kale. So delicious! And useful. The nutritional value here is incredible.