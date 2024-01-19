Failure in the family and trouble: to what leads to the loss of a wedding ring by man

The wedding ring is a symbol of marriage and marital happiness. The loss of this jewelry can cause many people anxiety and fear of possible trouble.

Daily video

According to folk omens, the loss of a wedding ring by a man portends trouble in his household and family. This may be illnesses, problems at work and the collapse of the marriage. About it writes Ukr.media.

According to omens, if a man lost a ring, it promises him trouble and failures in life and family.

Omen associated with the loss of jewelry, indicate possible illnesses, problems at work, the collapse of the marriage.

If the loss occurred before the wedding, it can be a sign that the marriage will be unsuccessful. In this case, newlyweds should postpone the wedding to get to know each other better and avoid possible quarrels and disappointments.

Read also: How to find a bill that will bring money.

However, there are other omens that interpret the loss of the wedding ring as a sign of a new stage in the relationship, which will strengthen them. In this case, you should not be upset, but try to see this as a positive sign.

Recall, we have already written, what omens predict trouble.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !