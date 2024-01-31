A new study has found that adding kiwi to your diet can improve mood, self-esteem, optimism, and focus in as little as four days.

Daily video

The study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, was conducted by researchers from the University of Otago in New Zealand. They divided 155 study participants into three groups: those who received 250 mg of vitamin C tablets daily; those who ate two kiwis; and those who received one placebo tablet, Newsweek writes.

At the end of the study, both those who took vitamin C and those who ate kiwi reported improved mood, but only those who ate kiwi reported improved self-esteem of success.

The researchers believe that these mood changes may be partly due to the high vitamin C content of the fruit. Previous studies have shown that vitamin C intake is associated with improved mood, vitality, well-being, and lower levels of depression, while vitamin C deficiency is associated with higher levels of depression and cognitive impairment.

"It's very rewarding for people to know that small changes to their diet, like adding kiwi, can make a difference to how they feel on a daily basis," said study co-author Tamlyn Conner, a professor of psychology at the University of Otago.

"We encourage a holistic approach to nutrition and well-being by adding a variety of nutrient-rich foods to your diet," Fletcher said.

Kiwi is a delicious and nutritious fruit that contains many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are a good source of vitamin C, fiber, potassium, and folic acid. Kiwis also contain antioxidants that can help protect cells from damage.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!