Bad breath: experts name six possible causes

One of the most common causes of bad breath is poor oral hygiene. Irregular brushing, not flossing, and poor gum care can lead to the growth of odor-causing bacteria, tooth decay, and gum disease.

This phenomenon is known medically as halitosis. Halitosis can be not only a consequence of poor oral hygiene but also a symptom of serious diseases. Therefore, if you have an unpleasant odor for a long time, you should consult a doctor and find out the cause of this problem, writes Mayo Clinic.

What factors influence the appearance of bad breath:

Eating certain foods such as onions, garlic, and spices.

Smoking.

Infections of the mouth, nose, and throat.

Cancer of the oral cavity.

Diabetes.

Liver or kidney problems.

Dry mouth (xerostomia).

To prevent halitosis, it is recommended to brush your teeth regularly (twice a day). Floss daily. Use a high-quality mouthwash. Maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoid bad habits.

If bad breath persists, it is recommended to consult a doctor to identify possible diseases or problems that may cause it.

