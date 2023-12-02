A vacuum cleaner is an indispensable household tool, but sometimes it can become a source of unpleasant odors. The reasons for this can vary: from a trivial clogging of the trash can to a serious breakdown.

If your vacuum cleaner starts to smell bad, don't rush to throw it away. The reasons for this phenomenon can be different, and in most cases, they can be eliminated on your own, MoYo writes.

The most common causes of unpleasant odors from a vacuum cleaner:

A clogged trash can. This is the easiest problem to solve. Just shake out the bin and wipe it with a damp cloth.

Dirty filters. Vacuum cleaner filters are designed to trap dust and other small particles. If they're dirty, they don't do their job, and the dust settles on other parts of the vacuum cleaner, causing an odor. The filters should be cleaned or changed regularly according to the manufacturer's recommendations.

Clogged tube or hose. If an object is stuck in the vacuum cleaner's tube or hose, it can cause an unpleasant odor. To fix the problem, disassemble the vacuum cleaner and remove the stuck object.

A malfunction inside the vacuum cleaner. If all other causes are excluded, the unpleasant odor may be caused by a serious breakdown inside the vacuum cleaner. In this case, you need to contact a technician.

To avoid the appearance of an unpleasant odor from the vacuum cleaner, you need to follow the following rules:

Empty the dust bin regularly.

Clean the filters or change them according to the manufacturer's recommendations.

When cleaning, be careful not to allow large objects to suck into the vacuum cleaner, which could clog the tube or hose.

Keep the vacuum cleaner clean and tidy.

When vacuuming, you can use special fragrances to help overcome unpleasant odors. You can also buy a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter that effectively traps dust and other small particles.

