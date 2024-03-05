Did you think that only dogs need to be walked? Well, no! Cats also need to go outside sometimes to explore the world and get new experiences.

Of course, cat walks will be different from dog walks. Don't expect your cat to run after a stick or walk for hours next to you. This was written by inverse.com.

So, why should we walk cats?

For mental stimulation. Cats living inside four walls can get bored, which leads to behavioral problems. Walking outdoors allows them to explore new smells, sounds, and sensations.

For physical activity. Even if your cat is active at home, he still needs to get some exercise to stay healthy. Walking will help them maintain their shape and weight.

To reduce stress. Cats that don't have access to the outdoors can become stressed by the monotonous environment. Walking in the fresh air helps them relax and improve their mood.

How to walk a cat properly?

Use a harness, not a collar. A harness is safer and more comfortable for cats.

Start with short walks. Do not try to make the cat go far at once. Gradually increase the time and distance of walks.

Choose a quiet place. Do not walk the cat in a crowded place where it might get scared.

Be patient. Some cats need more time to get used to walking.

What if the cat doesn't want to go for a walk?

Don't force it. If your cat doesn't want to go for a walk, don't force it. This can only increase her fear.

Try other ways to expand her world. You can install a cat patio on the window or buy a cat cart.

Additional tips:

Do not walk your cat without a harness.

Do not leave your cat unattended while walking.

Do not walk your cat in an unsafe place.

