Unusual flavor: recipe for mushroom hodgepodge

Mushroom hodgepodge according to the recipe from Shuba will not only surprise you with incredible flavor, but also save money. The main ingredient of this soup is mushrooms.

Ingredients:

Water - 1 liter

Mushrooms - 150 g

Pickled mushrooms - 100 g

Pickled cucumbers - 100 g

Onions - 1 pc.

Carrots - 1 pc.

Tomato paste - 40 g

Olive oil - 40 ml

Cucumber brine - 150 ml

Laurel leaf - 1 pc.

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Herbs - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Finely chop onions and carrots and fry until half cooked.

2. Salt mushrooms and cucumbers and add to the vegetables, dressing all cut tomato paste.

3. Stew for 5 minutes.

4. Wash the mushrooms, cut into pieces and put them in a pot with water. Bring to a boil, add salt and salt and simmer for 10 minutes. After that roast, brine, bay leaf, pepper and cook for 15 minutes.

