Some Ukrainians will be able to receive pension supplements: how to apply

A pension is an important source of income for the elderly. Its amount depends on many factors, such as length of service, salary, and age.

However, in addition to the basic pension, retirees can receive various allowances and supplements that can significantly increase their income. In this article, help.hvylya.net will tell you about some of these allowances and surcharges, as well as how to apply for them.

Allowances for the title of "Honorary Donor of Ukraine":

The title of "Honorary Donor of Ukraine" is granted to citizens who have donated free of charge: 40 doses of whole blood or its components through the apheresis method; 60 doses of plasma.

Currently, the amount of the allowance for honorary donors is 10% of the subsistence minimum, which is equivalent to UAH 292.

Other pension supplements:

By age : 70 to 74 years old - UAH 300; 75 to 79 years old - UAH 456; over 80 years of age - UAH 570.

: For additional service : 1% of the accrued pension for each "extra year", but not more than UAH 20.9 for each year. This refers to service over 35 years for men and 30 years for women.

: For children: UAH 150 per month for independent upbringing of a child under 18. To apply for this additional payment, you need to contact the Pension Fund of Ukraine.



Registration of allowances:

Some bonuses, such as age-related bonuses, are automatically calculated.

Others, such as for additional length of service or for children, must be applied for in the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

To apply for a supplement, you will need: Passport; Identification code; Documents confirming your right to the supplement.



Increase in the subsistence minimum:

The increase in the cost of living may result in an increase in some allowances, for example, for honorary donors.

For up-to-date information on the amounts of allowances and surcharges, as well as on the procedure for their registration, it is recommended to contact the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

