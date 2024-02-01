Neutralizes rashes and whitens: the benefits of lemon juice for the skin

Lemon is not only a delicious and healthy fruit, but also an effective skin care product. It has many beneficial properties that help fight various skin problems. However, you should know how to use it properly.

Pimples and acne. Lemon has antibacterial properties that help destroy bacteria that cause pimples. In addition, lemon juice has a drying effect that helps reduce inflammation.

Age spots. Lemon juice has whitening properties that help reduce age spots such as freckles and chloasma.

Blackheads. Lemon juice helps to cleanse pores and remove excess sebum, which can lead to acne.

Burns. Lemon juice has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that help heal burns.

How to use lemon for skin care

There are many ways to use lemon for skin care.

Here are some simple recipes:

Lemon scrub . To make a lemon scrub, mix two tablespoons of lemon juice with one tablespoon of sugar. Apply the scrub to your face with massage movements and then rinse with lukewarm water.

. To make a lemon scrub, mix two tablespoons of lemon juice with one tablespoon of sugar. Apply the scrub to your face with massage movements and then rinse with lukewarm water. Lemon mask . To prepare a lemon mask, mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with one tablespoon of honey. Apply the mask to your face for 15-20 minutes and then rinse with lukewarm water.

. To prepare a lemon mask, mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with one tablespoon of honey. Apply the mask to your face for 15-20 minutes and then rinse with lukewarm water. Lemon tonic. To prepare a lemon tonic, mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with two tablespoons of mineral water. Apply the tonic to your face with a cotton pad.

It is important to remember that before using lemon for skin care, you need to conduct an allergy test. To do this, apply a small amount of lemon juice to the back of your wrist and wait 24 hours. If the skin does not show any redness or irritation, then lemon can be used for skin care.

