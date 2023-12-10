The new working week will begin with a geomagnetic storm with a magnitude of 5. Storms of this magnitude can affect weather-dependent people and people with chronic diseases.

According to the Meteoagent space weather monitoring service, the geomagnetic storm will reach the red level on Monday, December 11, but a period of calm will follow from December 12 to 17.

On December 18, magnetic fluctuations will increase to 5 points and will last for two days. The next red-level storms are expected from December 30 to January 1.

Schedule of magnetic storms for December 2023:

Symptoms:

headache

migraine

dizziness

nausea or vomiting

weakness

drowsiness

shortness of breath

ear blockage

joint pain

irritability or bad mood

How to feel better during magnetic storms

Doctors advise maintaining a healthy lifestyle during dangerous periods.

do a morning workout: a few simple exercises will improve blood circulation, relieve stress and weather dependence;

do breathing exercises, for example, while walking;

avoid emotional stress and overstrain;

give up coffee, cigarettes, and alcohol,

keep a moderate diet and avoid fatty and fried foods.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

When seasonal migrations of birds and other animals occur, they are guided by the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger Earth's magnetic storms, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

