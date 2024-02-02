Don't forget about moisturizing: how to take care of your skin in winter

With the onset of cold weather, our skin needs special care, as frost, wind, and temperature changes negatively affect its condition. To keep your face and body in good condition, it's important to follow a few simple rules. Apply them regularly and you will see positive changes. Telegraf writes about this.

Cleansing:

Avoid harsh products that dry out the skin. Choose a soft gel (for combination and oily skin) or moisturizing milk.

Use an enzyme facial peel regularly to remove dead skin cells and improve microcirculation.

Moisturizing:

Replace light creams with thicker, more moisturizing ones.

Apply moisturizing masks at least once a week.

Toning:

Use alcohol-free toners to strengthen the skin's lipid barrier.

Capillary protection:

Use a special cream to protect capillaries if you have a tendency to rosacea.

Lip care:

Apply a nourishing lip balm or hygienic lipstick to your lips before going out.

Body care:

Use a moisturizing milk or body cream regularly to prevent dry, tight skin.

Here are some more useful tips:

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin moisturized from the inside out.

Eat foods rich in vitamins A, E, and C, which are essential for healthy skin.

Protect your skin from the sun, even in winter.

Avoid sudden temperature changes.

Do not rub or scratch your skin if it itches.

If you have serious skin problems, consult a dermatologist.

