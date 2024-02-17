Don't throw away old sponges: how they can be useful for growing plants

An ordinary sponge can become your new ally in gardening. This eco-friendly trick not only saves space, but also makes the process of growing seedlings easier.

According to santeplusmag.com, this method will allow you to create a constant moist environment for seedlings, so the grains will germinate faster.

How to use sponges correctly:

Make sure that the sponges do not contain chemical impurities. Rinse them with water, and for better protection against mold, treat them with a bleach solution. Moisten the sponges, and before you do so, puncture or incise them to arrange the seeds.

Then cover the tray with the filmy sponges and place in a sunny spot.

Check the sponges regularly to make sure they don't dry out or get moldy. Spray them with water from a sprayer if necessary. When the plants have sprouted, transplant them into pots or beds, cutting the sponge with scissors to avoid damaging the roots.

What plants can be grown on a sponge?

This method is suitable for small seeds such as onions, garlic, broccoli, mustard. For larger seeds, it is recommended to make deeper indentations in the sponge.

The sprouts can be transplanted when the stems reach 10 cm. Pay attention to the general appearance of the plant: it should have foliage.

The sponge can be used not only for germinating seedlings, but also for watering. Cut the sponge and lay the pieces at the bottom of the plant pot, add soil and plant the seeds. The sponge will absorb excess water, providing optimal moisture levels for your plants.

This method with sponges does not need a lot of space, so it is ideal for apartments or small gardens.

