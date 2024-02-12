Don't throw away onion husks: How to make the best fertilizer for cucumbers
Do you want your cucumbers to produce a bountiful harvest? Forget about store-bought fertilizers. Try feeding them with onion husks - it is an environmentally friendly and very effective remedy.
Want to get a generous harvest of cucumbers, then just follow the advice from the site prostoway. Try these methods and you will be pleasantly surprised by the result.
Read also: Two effective ways to stop the attack of snails on the garden plot and vegetable garden
How to prepare the fertilizer:
- Collect 1 cup of onion husks.
- Fill the husks with 10 liters of water.
- Bring to a boil and allow to infuse for a few hours.
- Strain the liquid.
How to use the fertilizer:
- Water the cucumbers under the root with the infusion of the husk.
- Repeat fertilization once every 2 weeks.
Result:
- Strong root system.
- Fast growth of cucumbers.
- Large harvest.
- Protection from pests.
Recall that houseplants green up your space and are beneficial, but they can be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests such as cockroaches.
Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!