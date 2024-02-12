eng
Don't throw away onion husks: How to make the best fertilizer for cucumbers

Ihor Romanko

How to make fertilizer for cucumbers from onion husks

Do you want your cucumbers to produce a bountiful harvest? Forget about store-bought fertilizers. Try feeding them with onion husks - it is an environmentally friendly and very effective remedy.

How to prepare the fertilizer:

  1. Collect 1 cup of onion husks.
  2. Fill the husks with 10 liters of water.
  3. Bring to a boil and allow to infuse for a few hours.
  4. Strain the liquid.

How to use the fertilizer:

  1. Water the cucumbers under the root with the infusion of the husk.
  2. Repeat fertilization once every 2 weeks.

Result:

  • Strong root system.
  • Fast growth of cucumbers.
  • Large harvest.
  • Protection from pests.

