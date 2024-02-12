Don't throw away onion husks: How to make the best fertilizer for cucumbers

Do you want your cucumbers to produce a bountiful harvest? Forget about store-bought fertilizers. Try feeding them with onion husks - it is an environmentally friendly and very effective remedy.

Want to get a generous harvest of cucumbers, then just follow the advice from the site prostoway. Try these methods and you will be pleasantly surprised by the result.

How to prepare the fertilizer:

Collect 1 cup of onion husks. Fill the husks with 10 liters of water. Bring to a boil and allow to infuse for a few hours. Strain the liquid.

How to use the fertilizer:

Water the cucumbers under the root with the infusion of the husk. Repeat fertilization once every 2 weeks.

Result:

Strong root system.

Fast growth of cucumbers.

Large harvest.

Protection from pests.

