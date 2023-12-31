Many people throw their Christmas tree in the trash right after the holidays. However, the tree can be put to better use, particularly in the garden.

Chris Bonnett, the founder of Gardening Express, told us what we can do with the Christmas tree after the holidays. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

Make mulch

You can use all the organic matter of the Christmas tree by turning it into a natural mulch. Let the tree dry before putting the branches in the shredder.

Mulch helps keep the plant or tree warm and also retains all the nutrients during the winter months.

Use the branches as insulation

You can use pine branches to protect tender plants from frost. Cut large branches from the tree and then place them on the soil to provide insulation and limit the thawing and freezing of the soil.

Fragrance sachets

Christmas tree needles have a wonderful aroma that makes them a great addition to scented sachets. Simply add needles to small sachets and tie a ribbon on top before placing them in your wardrobe or drawers for a fresh scent.

Plant stakes

Clean the branches from the needles. To prevent damage to the roots, plant the stakes slightly away from the stem of the plant. Remember to place the stakes at an angle to provide the plant with better protection from the wind.

