Lemon is not only a source of vitamin C, but also a real treasure trove of health benefits in its flavorful peel. Let's find out how to use lemon peel to make your dishes not only tastier but also healthier.

Lemon peel is a real storehouse of flavor and benefits. Don't throw away this noble element - discover new gastronomic horizons and maintain your health, writes Glavred.

Lemon zest is full of vitamins, antioxidants, and phytochemicals that bring undeniable benefits to the body. Before you throw away the peel, think about how it can enrich your meals and contribute to your health.

Grated lemon zest goes well with a variety of dishes, from salads to baked goods. Add this element to the flavor and aroma of your favorite dishes. Make your tea or tincture refreshing by adding a little lemon zest. This will give the drink a new flavor and aroma. Frozen lemon peel is great for desserts, sauces and cocktails. Just freeze it and use it whenever you need it. Soak the lemon peel in olive oil to make homemade lemon oil. This will give your dishes a unique flavor and aroma. Mix lemon zest with sugar for flavored sugar that can be used in baking or to sprinkle on desserts.

