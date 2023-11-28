Spices add a unique flavor to any dish. But we don't always know which spices are best suited for a particular dish. Therefore, TSN has prepared a small cheat sheet to help you navigate the variety of spices.

Meat

All kinds of peppers give it an unsurpassed flavor, and it is also recommended to use paprika, dried garlic, cumin, basil, oregano, curry, turmeric, barberry, ginger, marjoram, and nutmeg.

Fish

Ginger, mustard, coriander, dill, thyme, dried garlic, and dried onions are ideal for fish. It's also important not to forget about bay leaf and lemon juice, which add a special flavor and taste to fish.

Poultry

Rosemary, marjoram, curry, thyme, dried onions, and parsnips go well with chicken or turkey dishes. Instead of using ready-made seasoning mixes that contain a lot of salt and preservatives, it is recommended to combine seasonings yourself to achieve the perfect flavor.

