For many years, the bob haircut has been one of the most popular among women. It is easy to care for, suitable for any type of hair and face, and allows you to create different looks.

Recently, the Scandinavian bob has been especially popular. This haircut has a number of advantages that make it universal and relevant for any woman. TSN writes about it.

Advantages of the Scandinavian bob

Practicality. The Scandinavian bob does not require complicated styling. It is enough to wash your hair and let it dry naturally. To add extra volume, you can use styling products.

Versatility. The Scandinavian bob is suitable for all hair and face types. It can be with or without bangs.

Style. The Scandinavian bob looks stylish and modern. It is suitable for any occasion, from casual to formal.

Features of the Scandinavian bob

The Scandinavian bob is usually cut just below the jawline. This haircut option visually sharpens the face and makes it look slimmer.

Sometimes the Scandinavian bob is cut a little longer. In this case, the front strands should not be lower than the chin level. This will help emphasize the oval of the face.

How to wear a Scandinavian bob

The Scandinavian bob can be worn in different ways. The easiest option is to style your hair naturally. To do this, just wash your hair and let it dry naturally.

You can also style the Scandinavian bob with bangs. Bangs can be straight, oblique or asymmetrical.

With the help of styling products, you can create additional volume on your hair. To do this, you can use a hair dryer or brushing and styling mousse.

